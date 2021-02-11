Mercy walk-in clinics open for COVID testing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health wants to remind everyone that their walk-in clinics offer rapid COVID-19 testing.

Officials with the hospital system say some of their patients weren’t aware that they could still go to their primary care walk-in clinic during the pandemic.

These clinics do not require an appointment and have the ability to treat a variety of ailments. They offer x-rays and lab testing – and now rapid COVID-19 testing.

“The beautiful thing about them is not only are there a lot less wait time than an emergency room or emergency department or urgent care, but they also have the ability to test for a variety of different ailments,” said Jonathon Fauvie, public relations and communications manager for Mercy Health Youngstown.

Mercy Health walk-in clinics:

Mercy Health – Columbiana Primary Care

107 Royal Birkdale Ste. A

330-482-9350

Mercy Health – Salem Primary Care

564 E 2nd St.

234-567-8150

Mercy Health – North Lima Primary Care

9471 Market Street, Ste. A

330-726-7100

Mercy Health – Wick Primary Care at YSU

330 Wick Avenue

330-747-4660

Mercy Health – Churchill Primary Care

4694 Belmont Avenue

330-480-7655