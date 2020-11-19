Mercy Heath, 100 hospitals encourage everyone to #MaskUp in nationwide campaign

In addition to masking, the CDC suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet and limit the amount of time around others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One hundred of the nation’s top health care systems, representing thousands of hospitals in communities across the U.S., have come together under the #MaskUp campaign.

The hospitals include Bon Secours Mercy Health, parent organization of Mercy Health.

The campaign is an urgent plea for all Americans to mask up because wearing a mask is the best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic now.

More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, including an additional one million in just the past week, leading to nearly 250,000 deaths.

If the nation stays on its current course, hospital leaders are increasingly concerned that more health care facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of healthy caregivers make it difficult to handle a rapidly increasing number of patients, according to a release from Mercy Health.

Though there has been positive news about vaccine development, no one knows when those vaccines will be ready for widespread use. In the meantime, everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions and follow public health orders.

Starting Thursday, hospitals and health systems across the country will continue to unite to share these messages regionally.

The message reads:

As the top nationally-ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

In an effort to reach a broader audience, the public service effort will also include messages on digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources and more.

Combining resources demonstrates these health organizations are working together and will get through this together.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to recent studies that have shown masks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wearing masks protects in key ways: by protecting the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer.

In addition to masking, the CDC suggests everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly-ventilated areas.

For further information about masking guidelines, including how to choose a mask and properly wear one, visit the CDC website.

You can find out more about the campaign at everymaskup.com.