Mercy Health starting experimental treatment for COVID-19 patients

It involves the plasma of people who have recovered from the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health is now joining doctors across the country in the search for blood plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

This convalescent plasma is collected from patients who had the virus but got better. That plasma is then given to COVID-19 patients.

People who have recovered often have antibodies that could attack the virus.

“This is an ever-changing treatment landscape and this is just another example of the changing environment that we’ve been dealing with over the last couple of months, dealing with COVID-19,” Dr. James Kravec said. “I’m very cautiously optimistic. This is a treatment approach that will help patients as we continue to gain knowledge and experience with COVID-19 but, again, I must stress that this is experimental.”

Mercy Health patients fighting the virus are eligible for the treatment if they opt into it and meet certain criteria.

The procedure also depends on the donor supply. Anyone who may be interested in donating convalescent plasma can find more information on the Red Cross’ website.