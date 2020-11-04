Mercy Health seeing more COVID patients, less positivity rate

Officials with Mercy Health confirm they are seeing more patients that need to be hospitalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are being reported around the region.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Kravec said even though hospitals in the system are seeing more patients with coronavirus, positivity rates among those being tested haven’t been as high as last spring.

“That said, when someone is sick enough to be in the hospital, it is a positive test with someone who is sick, so these do concern me,” Kravec said.

Kravec says a lot has changed since the start of the pandemic when hospitals curtailed their elective procedures and dedicated entire floors just to treat COVID patients. Experts now know a lot more about the virus and the drugs they can use to treat it.

“More data is coming out very regularly to help with patients as well, so this is all encouraging,” Kravec said.

Kravec also warns that things could change dramatically if cases and hospitalizations continue rising, uncontrolled.

“We have plans where we have plan A, B and C that we continue to work through and working with the National Guard, working with the zones that Governor DeWine has set up,” Kravec said.

As people spend more time indoors as temperatures turn colder, Kravec says even more emphasis needs to be placed on social distancing, mask wearing, avoiding large groups and good hygiene.