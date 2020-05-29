Mercer County to move into ‘green’ reopening phase next week

Pennsylvania's green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 16 more counties will be moving from the “yellow” phase of reopening to “green” next week, including Mercer County.

The following counties will move into the green phase June 5:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Bedford

Blair

Butler

Cambria

Clinton

Fayette

Fulton

Greene

Indiana

Lycoming

Mercer

Somerset

Washington

Westmoreland

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

Lawrence County moved into the green phase Friday.

Guidelines for Pennsylvania counties in the green phase: