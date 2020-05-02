Mercer County commissioner: Ready to reopen, but proceed with caution

The number of COVID-19 cases in both Mercer and Lawrence counties has been going down, so they got the go-ahead to start reopening

(WYTV) – Both Mercer and Lawrence counties got the go-ahead Friday to reopen some of their businesses.

The number of COVID-19 cases in both counties has very much stabilized over the past two weeks.

Mercer County Commissioner Matt McConnell said he’s excited for businesses, but everyone has to “proceed with caution.”

“Our businesses are ready to open. I think we probably closed down a little too early but with the unknown, that is really what we were fearing. And now with more information out there and with our ability to treat the patients and have capacity…we’re ready to reopen and I just hope everybody does it with a certain amount of caution.”

The Avalon Golf and Country Club and Buhl Park reopened Friday. The plan is to limit face-to-face interaction.

One change is members planning to golf will have to call ahead.

Campgrounds in Pennsylvania also reopened Friday.