MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County grocery store is closing two departments after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Walt’s Golden Dawn in Mercer will close its deli and bakery departments until further notice.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, both departments have been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Also, employees in these departments will not return to work until they have a negative test result.