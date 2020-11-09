Mercer and Lawrence among 38 counties on substantial COVID transmission list

by: Kelsey Rogers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thirty-eight counties in Pennsylvania have been added to the substantial list of community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine says she’s very concerned that only about 1 in 5 of those diagnosed recently has been willing to cooperate with contact tracers about where they had been prior to getting sick.
“I cannot stress enough how absolutely critical this information is and how important it is for people to answer the call, to participate fully in the case investigation and the contact tracing process,” Levine said.
The full breakdown is below:
- Low – Cameron, Forest, Sullivan
- Moderate – Allegheny, Beaver, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lackawanna, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe, Montour, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York
- Substantial – Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler,Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Venango, Wyoming
According to DOH, as of Nov. 5 the percent-positivity rate across Pennsylvania is 6.9% with a seven-day case increase of 15,989 cases.
“It is quite clear that COVID-19 cases are occurring throughout our communities,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”
The DOH also updated its travel recommendations, adding Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the travel advisory list. Louisiana has been removed.
The full travel advisory list is below:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Here is a list of counties defined by the DOH as having a concerning percent-positivity rate:
- Bedford (17.5%)
- Indiana (14.0%)
- Armstrong (13.1%)
- Franklin (12.3%)
- Lawrence (12.2%)
- Bradford (12.1%)
- Wyoming (12.0%)
- Venango (11.8%)
- Juniata (9.7%)
- Huntingdon (9.5%)
- Mifflin (9.5%)
- Schuylkill (9.2%)
- Philadelphia (9.1%)
- Fulton (8.8%)
- Elk (8.4%)
- Lebanon (8.4%)
- Monroe (8.2%)
- Butler (8.1%)
- Blair (8.0%)
- Luzerne (7.9%)
- Tioga (7.8%)
- Berks (7.7%)
- Lehigh (7.7%)
- Dauphin (7.6%)
- Delaware (7.6%)
- Carbon (7.5%)
- Erie (7.4%)
- Washington (7.2%)
- Columbia (7.1%)
- Mercer (7.0%)
- Clarion (6.9%)
- Jefferson (6.9%)
- Cameron (6.7%)
- Westmoreland (6.7%)
- Lancaster (6.5%)
- Northampton (6.5%)
- Perry (6.5%)
- Bucks (6.2%)
- Crawford (6.1%)
- Pike (6.1%)
- Somerset (6.1%)
- Adams (5.9%)
- Northumberland (5.9%)
- York (5.9%)
- Clearfield (5.6%)
- Cambria (5.5%)
- Centre (5.2%)
- Cumberland (5.2%)
- Montgomery (5.2%)
- Susquehanna (5.2%)
- Chester (5.1%)
- Snyder (5.0%)