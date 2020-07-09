Mask requirement in Trumbull County sparks differing opinions

The number of people wearing masks Wednesday compared to the number of people who weren't was pretty well split -- as were the opinions about it

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The mask mandate in Trumbull County has gotten a lot of people talking.

Shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, we went to the Eastwood Mall in Niles to see how people were handling it.

The number of people wearing masks compared to the number of people who weren’t was pretty well split — as were the opinions about it.

“Don’t like it, but I’ll do it if I have to,” said Jennifer Long, of Niles.

“I’m prepared,” said Noah Brundidge, of Niles. “I got mine right here and I’m just going to follow the rules and do the responsible thing.”

Obviously, this topic is sparking some debate.

Trumbull County is one of seven Ohio counties in the “red” category, according to the state’s public health advisory system. That means case numbers are rising.

Any county that advances to the red level will be put under this mandatory mask order.

“I think, at some point, we have to let adults decide what they feel comfortable with,” said Katie Will, of Shelby, Ohio.

If a county drops out of the red, the order goes away.

Even if you live in a county that’s not in the red zone, DeWine is still urging you to wear a mask to help mitigate the virus’ spread.

“I have a mask, obviously, wherever I go that’s in public. I put it on just to be courteous to others,” said Nick Carney, of Vienna.

Some we talked to were happy with the order, saying we need to wear masks for several reasons.

“If we can still keep our business up, still go back to school in some fashion by doing that, I’m all for it,” said Erin Fee, of Howland.

There are others who want no part of it.

“I wouldn’t wear it because I have asthma and I think people should have a right not to wear them because they need to breathe better. Plus, when someone talks, you can’t hear what they’re saying when they got them on their face,” said Lloyd Meade, of Warren.

This order does not apply to children under the age of 10, if a doctor advises against it or if it’s a danger while on the job.