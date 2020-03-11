Closings and delays
Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled over virus concerns

Coronavirus

The parade will not be rescheduled

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to health risks surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Parade president Casey Malone released the following statement Wednesday:

With great regret, the 42nd Annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick Parade will be canceled. In the wake of mounting fears regarding COVID-19, this decision has been made as a precautionary measure for the safety of our community.

We appreciate the support of our sponsors, participants, volunteers and enthusiastic spectators. The public interest in our beloved parade is overwhelming and we hope you will join us March 14, 2021 for the 43rd Annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick Parade. Sláinte!”

The parade was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on Market Street.

According to their website, the parade typically brings in 25,000 to 30,000 guests every year.

