Watch: Dr. Kravec discusses vaccine clinic relocation as officials see drop in appointments

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Public Health’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been relocated.

Dr. James Kravec, the chief clinical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown, sat down with WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson on Tuesday to discuss the changes. You can watch their full interview in the above video.

The clinic was moved to the health department’s main office at 50 Westchester Drive in Austintown.

The health department was using the former Dillard’s site in the Southern Park Mall to administer vaccines to Valley residents. Health officials said the site was serving the community well when immunizations averaged over 1,000 or more clients a day.

Now, as the department sees a decrease in vaccine appointments, health officials can handle them at their own location.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on Thursday, June 10 and Thursday, June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be available on Thursday, June 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org.

For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, call 330-270-2855, option 3.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.