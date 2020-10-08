Mahoning County’s medical director discusses differences between COVID-19 and the flu

The two illnesses are caused by very different viruses

(WYTV) – You may have heard COVID-19 is similar to the flu. It’s true that both have some symptoms that overlap, but they can each affect people very differently.

Mahoning County Medical Director Dr. Jim Kravec discussed the differences between the two and explained why getting a flu shot this year is important.

Based on symptoms alone, it may be hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

“That’s what we’ve seen as we have patients coming in to medical practices and the emergency rooms and hospitals. Very, very similar symptoms. It’s hard to tell,” Dr. Kravec said.

Over Facetime, Dr. Kravec explained how COVID-19 and the flu are both contagious respiratory illnesses, meaning they affect your lungs and breathing and can be spread to others.

But, the two illnesses are caused by very different viruses.

“We continue to see more cases of coronavirus in our county and our hospitals,” Dr. Kravec said. “We haven’t seen a big uptick in flu yet but we are preparing for an increased number of flu admissions as well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 22,000 people in the United States died from the flu during last year’s flu season.

Just this week, the U.S. surpassed 210,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“That challenging part of the statistics is really knowing the total number of people that are infected really with influenza or COVID because if someone isn’t tested then they’re not in the bottom number to know the correct percentage of the mortality rate,” Dr. Kravec said.

Dr. Kravec said what we’re doing to help stop the spread of coronavirus is making an impact.

“The masks, social distancing, covering our coughs, staying home when we’re sick will reduce the spread of influenza as well,” he said.

But he also said it doesn’t replace the need and importance of getting a flu vaccine.

“Absolutely it’s the right thing to do to save lives from influenza. It won’t affect coronavirus per se, but it will reduce death from influenza,” Dr. Kravec said.