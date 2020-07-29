Mahoning County’s mask violation hotline gets nearly 80 calls over first weekend

Over two-thirds provided decent information that needed to be checked

(WYTV) – Ohio’s governor started a mask mandate last week. The proper place to call with a complaint is not the police, but your county board of health.

The Mahoning County mask hotline was busy over the weekend. The number is 330-270-2858.

“Seventy-eight calls. Some of them were legit, some were out of county, some were just hang up,” said Mahoning County Public Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

And some were disagreements with the policy.

But, over two-thirds provided decent information and needed to be checked.

“Fifty of them were actually legit mask complaints,” Tekac said.

Investigators or sanitarians have been told to go through the complaints as they come in and prioritize them. If five calls come in about one place, then it should go up the chain and be a priority to check.

“It’s up to the business to ensure that it’s being enforced, but as you know, most of these businesses, they’re not getting into some of the situations where it can end up being confrontational,” Tekac said.

Many complaints can be handled with a phone call to the business. Other times, someone will have to go do an inspection and see what’s going on.

Even if signs remind people about wearing a mask, not every complaint is going to lead to a violation.

The county is ready for the next wave of complaints should another mandate come from the governor.

“But as long as they’re doing their best, putting up the signage, they have masks available and their employees are wearing them, unless there’s an exemption, then we’re OK with it,” Tekac said.

The Board of Health has gotten another $100,000 through CARES Act funding to help pay for these sanitarians to check out the complaints.