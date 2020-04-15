Mahoning County’s COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to grow

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County is reporting 504 positive COVID-19 cases, including 195 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.

That’s up from 469 cases and 35 deaths reported on Tuesday.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96% of the victims who died had underlying health conditions and 46% were long-term care residents. The median age range of the victims is 81, with 55% being over the age of 80.

Seven percent of the deaths were those who are under the age of 60.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The numbers released by the county health department may not be reflected in the total released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.