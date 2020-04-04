Breaking News
Mahoning County tops Ohio’s counties with the most coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus

There were 19 deaths in Mahoning County, as well in Cuyahoga County, which reported about three times as many cases

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health released the latest data on COVID-19 cases, showing a breakdown of cases in the Valley.

Mahoning County is among the counties with the most cases, with 250 cases. Cuyahoga County had the most with 781.

Mahoning County had the same amount of coronavirus-related deaths as Cuyahoga County, however, with 13.

In Trumbull County, cases jumped from 72 to 90. Thirty-eight people were hospitalized, and six people have died.

In Columbiana County, there were 36 cases requiring 19 hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Health Department. Five people have died.

For a detailed breakdown of the cases, go to https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

