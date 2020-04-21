Mahoning County reports six new deaths from COVID-19

There have been 622 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and six new coronavirus-related deaths in the county on Tuesday.

There have been 622 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mahoning County, resulting in 219 hospitalizations and 55 deaths.

The median age range of positive cases is 61 with 45% being men and 55% being women.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96% of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 53% were long-term care residents.

These numbers may not be reflected the Ohio Department of Health’s data, which be released Tuesday afternoon.