Mahoning County reports new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported on Tuesday that there are 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Of those 468 cases, there have been 183 hospitalizations and 35 coronavirus-related deaths in Mahoning County.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 46% of the confirmed cases have been male and 54% have been female. The median age is 61 years old.

Of the fatal cases, 96% of the victims had underlying health conditions. Fifty-four percent were in long-term care facilities, and the median age of the fatal cases is 79 years old.

These number may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health’s updated COVID-19 numbers, which will be released at 2 p.m.