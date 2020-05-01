Mahoning County reports new cases of COVID-19, 2 new related deaths

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, including 245 hospitalizations and 82 deaths.

On Thursday, the county reported 828 cases, 242 hospitalizations and 80 deaths.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 56% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released later by the Ohio Department of Health.