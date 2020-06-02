Mahoning County reports latest COVID-19 numbers, removes some cases from total

Live Now
In all, Mahoning County has reported 313 hospitalizations and 184 deaths

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 1,458 total cases of COVID-19 and 184 related deaths on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the decrease in cases since Monday’s report is the result of a data quality check that found duplicates. Those cases have been removed.

Mahoning County has reported 313 hospitalizations.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims is 85, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 73% being long-term care residents.

