Mahoning County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 1,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, leading to 266 hospitalizations and 138 deaths.

That’s an increase of nine cases and four deaths since Wednesday’s report.

Ninety-nine percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the health department.

The median age of the people who died is 83, with 63% being over the age of 80 and 33% being between the ages of 60 and 79.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported, not the actual date of death. This number includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The county numbers may differ slightly from what is reported later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.