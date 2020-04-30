1  of  3
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 18,027 cases, 975 deaths Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine discussing COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 479 new coronavirus-related deaths
Closings and delays
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Mahoning County reports 828 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the county reported 803 cases and 237 hospitalizations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, including 242 hospitalizations and 80 deaths.

On Wednesday, the county reported 803 cases and 237 hospitalizations.

One death reported on Wednesday was probable and has since been determined to be negative, so it was removed from the count. There were no new related deaths reported on Thursday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 57% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 17,303 cases and 937 related deaths in the state.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released later by the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com