Mahoning County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County has reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths since Thursday’s release, when 33 new cases and six new deaths were reported.

In all, there have been 1,572 cases, 329 hospitalizations and 204 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The median age in cases is 65, with 38% male and 62% female.

Seventy percent of deaths were in people 80 or over. Of the total number of deaths, 75% were from long-term healthcare facilities and 99% had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.