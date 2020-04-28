Mahoning County reports 784 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, including 233 hospitalizations and 67 deaths.

That’s up from 737 cases and 65 related deaths on Monday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 52% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The City of Youngstown released its own data Tuesday. It’s reporting 161 people with COVID-19, 45 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 16,769 cases and 799 deaths in the state.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health.