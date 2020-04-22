Mahoning County reports 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

The median age range of positive cases is 61 with 45% being men and 55% being women

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two new coronavirus-related deaths in the county on Wednesday.

There have been 635 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mahoning County, resulting in 221 hospitalizations and 57 deaths to date.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96% of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 53% were long-term care residents.

These numbers may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health’s data, which was released Wednesday afternoon.