Mahoning County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday, when 20 new cases and one death were reported.

In total, 1,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, leading to 299 hospitalizations and 171 deaths.

In Youngstown, there have been 292 cases, leading to 57 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to date reported and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims who died is 83, with 99% having pre-existing conditions and 72% from long-term care facilities.