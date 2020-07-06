Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mahoning County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths since Thursday

Coronavirus

There have been 1,828 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county

by:

Posted: / Updated:

.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 54 new cases and four new coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday’s report, where they released a new virtual dashboard, breaking down confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by zip code.

There have been 1,828 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, leading to 363 hospitalizations and 232 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

Mahoning County Public Health has also announced that COVID-19 data will now be presented as graphs on Monday and Friday only.

Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (1)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (2)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (3)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (4)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (5)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (6)
Mahoning County Public Health, July 6 (7)

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Related coverage: Who has been affected by COVID-19? A look at Mahoning County’s death records

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com