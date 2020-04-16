Mahoning County reports 46% of COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care facilities

There have been a total of 41 deaths in the county

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – As of Thursday, the Mahoning County Health District reported there are 523 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 19 since Wednesday.

There have been a total of 203 hospitalizations to date.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 41 deaths in the county.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 96% of the victims who died had underlying health conditions and 46% were long-term care residents. The median age range of the victims is 81, with 55% being over the age of 80.

For the first time, the Ohio Department of Health released a list of all of its positive coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, including those in Mahoning County.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The numbers released by the county health department may not be reflected in the total released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.