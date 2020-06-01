Mahoning County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

In all, 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths since Friday’s report, when nine new cases were confirmed.

In all, 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Of the cases, there have been 313 hospitalizations and 178 deaths.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims is 85, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 73% being long-term care residents.