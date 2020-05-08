Mahoning County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

There were a total of 1,083 COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 1,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, leading to 256 hospitalizations and 119 deaths.

That’s an increase of 39 cases and four deaths since Thursday’s report, when 20 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths were reported.

Ninety-nine percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 66% were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the health department.

The median age of the people who died is 82, with 61% being over the age of 80 and 34% being between the ages of 60 and 79.

The city of Youngstown reported 236 cases, 51 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported, not the actual date of death. This number includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The county numbers may differ slightly from what is reported later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.