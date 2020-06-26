Mahoning County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths since Monday

There have been 1,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 33 new cases and two new coronavirus-related deaths since Monday’s report.

There have been 1,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, leading to 348 hospitalizations and 226 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

Mahoning County Public Health also announced that COVID-19 data will now be presented as graphs on Monday and Friday only.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Related coverage: Who has been affected by COVID-19? A look at Mahoning County’s death records