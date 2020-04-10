Mahoning County reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths

There are a total of 358 positive cases and 31 deaths in the county

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths and a total of 358 positive cases in the county.

There have been 31 total coronavirus-related deaths, according to Mahoning County Public Health. The health department adds that 157 people were hospitalized.

Forty-five percent of the fatal cases were in long-term care facilities, and 96% of the patients had preexisting conditions.

Fifty-two percent of the deaths involved victims ages 80 and older, while 42% of the deaths were those ages 60 to 79.

The number of deaths is according to date reported and not the actual date of death. COVID-19 death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner said residents need to continue practicing social distancing, including over the Easter holiday.

That means avoiding in-person Easter church services and family gatherings.

“We’re asking for the community to stay home during Easter and to try and use online technology as well when capable to meet up with family on the web. Gathering at this time, when we have gained so much ground, would only be steps in the wrong direction,” said Ryan Tekac.

Tekac said families should continue to include only those living in their immediate households. He warns that adding just one extra person could lead to exposure.