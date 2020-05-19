Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Mahoning County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Coronavirus

In all, the county is reporting 1,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since Monday’s report, when 47 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

In all, the county is reporting 1,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which led to 278 hospitalizations and 156 deaths.

In Youngstown, there have been 273 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.

Ninety-nine percent of the fatalities had underlying health conditions, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities.

The median age of the victims is 83. Victims ranged in age from 50 to 101.

The number of deaths reported includes both probable and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death, and those death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com