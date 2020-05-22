Mahoning County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

In total, 1,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 20 new COVID-29 cases and one new coronavirus-related death since Thursday, when 28 new cases and two deaths were reported.

In total, 1,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, leading to 287 hospitalizations and 162 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to date reported and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims who died is 83, with 99% having pre-existing conditions and 70% from long-term care facilities.