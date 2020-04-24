Mahoning County reports 18 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported 682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 220 hospitalizations and 65 deaths.

That’s up from 664 cases and 62 related deaths on Thursday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 49% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.