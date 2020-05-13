Mahoning County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 1,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, there have been 265 hospitalizations and 134 deaths.

That’s an increase of 14 cases and two deaths since Tuesday’s report, when six new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths were reported.

Ninety-nine percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the health department.

The median age of the people who died is 83, with 63% being over the age of 80 and 33% being between the ages of 60 and 79.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported, not the actual date of death. This number includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The county numbers may differ slightly from what is reported later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.