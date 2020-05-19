Mahoning County Public Health will reach out if ‘contact tracing’ team needs help

Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac says his team has been able to handle the job locally so far

(WYTV) – Health officials will be working to find people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and isolating them to determine if they have COVID-19 or not.

It is a process called “contact tracing” and in Mahoning County, there is a team of eight people who have been handling the task.

The county’s health commissioner says his office has heard from some retired nurses expressing interest in helping if needed.

“When that time comes, we will either post for a position if we were going to hire somebody or we would be reaching out to some of the local universities — Youngstown State, Kent State, NEOMED — to see if there’s any volunteers out there to help out,” said Ryan Tekac.

Although the state’s health director has said volunteers will be needed in the months ahead for contact tracing, Tekac says his team has been able to handle the job locally.