Mahoning County Public Health urges precautions after 1st coronavirus-related death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health Department is asking residents to practice social distancing after the county recorded its first coronavirus-related death.

The department released the following statement on Thursday:

Mahoning County Public Health extends our sympathies to the family and friends of our community member who has lost their battle with this illness. This is the time for our residents to remain unified and unselfish in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 throughout our communities. All residents are urged to only go out into public for essential needs and to continue to practice social distancing along with primary disease prevention measures.

According to the latest numbers released from the county health department, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 48 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mahoning County. The cases range in age from 32 to 93 years old. Twenty-three are women, and 25 are men.

Thursday was the first time that the Valley recorded coronavirus-related death, although deaths were reported in all three local counties — Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

The health department recommended the following actions to slow the spread of the virus: