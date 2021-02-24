Mahoning County Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines to new group

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A slight increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines that Mahoning County Public Health has received is allowing them to offer the vaccine to younger people.

On Feb. 15, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine opened COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16 years of age and older who were born with or have early childhood conditions that carried into adulthood.

Mahoning County Public Health has a limited number of vaccines to schedule appointments each week for people who are eligible under the following:

Sickle cell anemia

Down syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Muscular dystrophy

Cerebral palsy

Spina bifida

People born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care

People with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year

Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders

Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurological disorders

Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders

People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year

Alpha and beta thalassemia

Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients

Registration will open for the limited supply at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 online at www.mahoninghealth.org. The registration link will be available on a weekly basis. Those who meet the criteria are encouraged to regularly check the MCPH website.

The pre-registration for Phase 1B recipients who are 65 and older remains closed as the MCPH continues to schedule and vaccinate those who were already pre-registered.