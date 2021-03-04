Mahoning County Public Health expands COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

Mahoning Count Public Health officials continue to ask for patience as they roll out the vaccine to all groups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health and other providers are beginning to schedule for Phase 1C and Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Phase 1C includes individuals with certain occupations and with certain medical conditions not addressed in previous phases.

This phase will focus on:

Individuals who have additional medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The new qualifying conditions are not already covered through Ohio’s age-based approach to vaccine eligibility.

Ohioans who work in certain occupations, including childcare services, funeral services and law enforcement and correction services.

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from the provider of their choice. Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process that they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition or their occupation.

Phase 2 of this rollout will begin with Mahoning County residents ages 60 and older.

More information on Phase 2 can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from the provider of their choice. Approved COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.

Mahoning County residents who are identified in Phase 1C and Phase 2 that are interested in receiving the vaccination can register at www.mahoninghealth.org.

Pre-registration will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, and will be capped at 1,000 registrants.

Those who successfully pre-register will be contacted by Mahoning County Public Health to schedule an appointment.

MCPH continues to work through the Phase 1B database of individuals who registered previously.

The original Phase 1B pre-registration was for anyone 65 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 65 will need to re-register if you registered during Phase 1B.

MCHP said it is their goal to be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all those who choose to receive them.