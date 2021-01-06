Mahoning County looking for medical professionals, volunteers as COVID-19 vaccines roll out

Non-medical adult volunteers can also sign up to help

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – With COVID-19 vaccines continuing to roll out, the Mahoning County Health Department is looking for some volunteers to help with the process.

The Mahoning County Medical Reserve Corps is accepting volunteers with various medical backgrounds. They can be actively practicing or retired professionals.

Mahoning County Public Health said having enough professionals who can help with vaccinations in the upcoming phases is essential to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

You can sign up online.

Anyone interested who lives in a county without an MRC unit can elect to register in a neighboring county.

Medical providers can also enroll to take part in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

Any facility licensed by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to administer or provide vaccination services is eligible to enroll as a potential COVID-19 provider. You can find more information on the state health department’s website.