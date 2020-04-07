Mahoning County logs 272 COVID cases, 17 deaths

Mahoning County Public Health released the latest numbers Tuesday showing how the coronavirus has impacted the county

As of Tuesday, there have been 272 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 117 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

The majority of deaths are male at 73 percent (27 percent female) and between the ages of 60 years old and older. The median age is 77.

More women than men were hospitalized with the virus, 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent. The median age for hospitalization is 68.

Total cases range in age from 13 to 99 years old.

Mahoning County leads the state in COVID-19 deaths.

As of Monday, there are 4,450 cases reported in Ohio. Of those, 1,214 have led to hospitalization and 142 people have died.

Health officials in Mahoning County say residents shouldn’t be putting as much emphasis on “where” patients with the coronavirus live.

They stress that information only tells us where a patient resides, not where they may have been exposed to the virus and then later became sick.

The county’s medical director said describing certain places as “hotspots” is “irrelevant.”

“The county is a hotspot. The state is a hotspot. United States is a hotspot. We assume patients are positive based on community spread, and we need to do social distancing to all assume that all of us have it,” said Dr. James Kravec.

Kravec said many people live in one community, work in another and go shopping in a third. It makes it that much more difficult to determine where exposure happens.