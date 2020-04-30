Mahoning County health leaders explain spike in COVID-19 deaths

We could continue seeing jumps in the number of deaths due to "presumed" cases of coronavirus

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Local health officials admit we could continue seeing spikes in the number of deaths from COVID-19, even though those victims had passed away earlier.

This week, there was a sudden jump in recorded coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County but only some of those actually happened since Sunday.

Health officials explained some of the victims were never tested for COVID-19, then later “presumed” to have had the disease days or even weeks after they died.

“Those that are not tested, they may go back and determine that the physician that’s putting that on the death certificate may say this is COVID-related. Therefore, that’s being picked up a couple weeks later,” said Erica Horner, with the Mahoning County Department of Health.

Local officials with Mahoning County Public Health said the state ultimately lists those cases as “presumptive” COVID-19 deaths in its records.