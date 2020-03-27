Mahoning County health commissioner: Be mindful if you’re still going to work

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said employees who are ill at work should notify their supervisors right away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local public health officials are urging people who are still going to work to be mindful of their own conditions.

Friday morning, Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said even though the governor is encouraging employers to check the temperatures of their workers, there are ways for the workers themselves to be more proactive.

“There are other ways that they could encourage their staff to potentially at home take their temperatures, and if they’re not feeling well, or if a family member’s not feeling well, to stay home,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Tekac also urges employees who fall ill at work to notify their supervisors right away and go home rather than risk making others sick.

Thursday, Mahoning County recorded its first coronavirus-related death. The county also reported 48 positive cases.

For real-time reported coronavirus cases in the state, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.