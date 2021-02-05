Mahoning County gives update on COVID vaccine distribution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County public Health released numbers showing that over 5,000 people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 5,720 doses have been given. There have been 5,342 people who have received their first dose, and 378 of that group have received their second shot.

Mahoning County Public Health continues to receive limited quantities of vaccine. On average, they are receiving 400-500 doses per week for first dose vaccination clinics.

Health officials say they working hard to get everyone vaccinated who qualify in the groups: