Mahoning County expected to receive additional COVID-19 protections in the new year

The county's Board of Health is currently working with local first responders to provide them with COVID-19 vaccinations as well

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Although Mahoning County has received its final shipment of equipment to protect against the coronavirus, more help should be on the way in the New Year.

Tuesday morning, the county’s Emergency Management Director told commissioners that he is in the process of distributing masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to local nursing homes and first responders, but he expects the state will continue sending supplies to the area.

“In January, the state has indicated they’ll likely pick up again and send additional PPE out, so up to this point in time, we have distributed over $1.1 million pieces of PPE to long-term care facilities, first responders, etcetera,” said Dennis O’Hara, of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.

