A COVID-19 clinic is scheduled next week for those with disabilities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A COVID-19 clinic is scheduled next week for those with disabilities.

The clinic is for people in Phase 1-A. That’s anyone with developmental disabilities and staff living or working in congregate settings.

The clinic will be held Monday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mahoning County Public Health Department, 50 Westchester DriveAustintown.