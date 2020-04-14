Mahoning County continues to lead state in fatal COVID-19 cases

The Ohio Department of Health reported 35 deaths in Mahoning County

(WYTV) – Mahoning County again leads the state with the most COVID-19 deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 35 deaths in Mahoning County, two more than were reported in Cuyahoga County, which has the most positive coronavirus cases.

Mahoning County recorded 469 cases, requiring 184 hospitalizations, according to the latest numbers released Tuesday.

There were 13 deaths and 187 positive cases, requiring 87 hospitalizations in Trumbull County.

In Columbiana County, eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported, along with 115 positive cases and 74 hospitalizations.

Statewide, 324 deaths were reported Tuesday as well as 7,280 positive cases.

Forty-nine percent of the deaths statewide were among those 80 years and older. The median age of fatal cases is 79 years old.

No one under the age of 29 has died as a result of coronavirus, but two people ages 30 to 39 and nine people ages 40 to 49 have died.

Sixty-one percent of the fatal cases were men.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton previously addressed the higher number of fatal cases in Mahoning County. She said the area has a higher population of elderly people, which may be why the numbers are higher here.