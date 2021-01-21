Mahoning County Commissioners hope for speedier delivery of vaccines from new Biden administration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners are hoping the new administration in Washington will improve the nation’s response to the pandemic.

Commissioners praised the work being done by local and county health department administrators and staff in helping residents make appointments for vaccinations, but they also hope the incoming Biden Administration is able to speed up delivery of additional vaccines.

“The staff that they do have there at the Board of Health is calling all those people that have registered online, and they’re giving them their appointment times — their day when to show up, where to show up — and then if the shots don’t come in, they’ve got to do it all over again and cancel,” said Commissioner David Ditzler.

“Very important that in Mahoning County we get more vaccines, the state of Ohio gets more, so that we could, at least, protect our residents,” said Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Commissioners encouraged residents to help their elderly family members or neighbors register, especially those who may not have access to the internet.