Mahoning County by the numbers: Demographics of those affected by COVID-19

Even though more women have tested positive in Mahoning County, more men have been hospitalized

Credit: LEREXIS/Moment/Getty Images

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – We went over Mahoning County’s numbers to get a better idea of who’s getting COVID-19 and who isn’t.

More women have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mahoning County. Women make up 61% of positive cases.

Fifty-nine percent of those testing positive are people age 60 and over. Only 9% have been under 30.

Even though more women have tested positive in Mahoning County, more men have been hospitalized. Fifty-three percent of all hospitalizations have been males.

Of those hospitalized, 74% were 60 and over and only 2% were under 30.

Of the people who passed away from the coronavirus, 52% were male and 48% were female. Ninety-six percent were 60 and over.

Sixty-nine percent came from long-term care facilities and 99% had underlying health conditions.

