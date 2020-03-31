Mahoning County among those in state with most coronavirus cases

County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said the community needs to do a better job with social distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Mahoning County is now one of the worst in the state for those coming down with the disease.

Mahoning County had the most deaths in the state, with nine.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 153 positive coronavirus cases in Mahoning County and, seventy people in the county are hospitalized.

Tuesday morning, the county’s Health Commissioner told reporters that the community as a whole needs to be doing a much better job curbing COVID-19. He said people need to be smart about the choices they make — whether it’s going to the store or meeting friends and socializing, especially among teenagers and young adults.

“Staying at home and avoiding large groups is not only protecting yourself but others in the community that can’t necessarily protect themselves, such as grandparents, infants, your neighbors, your friends who have chronic illnesses or a compromised immune system,” said Ryan Tekac.

Tekac stressed that parents need to keep their kids at home, and people need to show more responsibility in helping combat the virus.